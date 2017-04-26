Corbyn’s challenge to Tory May

Rob Winkel

The mainstream commentary in Ireland as well as in Britain has been overwhelmingly hostile to and dismissive of Jeremy Corbyn.

But as events develop, it is becoming increasingly clear that the game is not over. Corbyn and Labour can mount a real challenge.

This will see the mobilising of the mass membership of the Labour Party as well as the wider working class against attacks on the NHS, public services, and the welfare state.

Theresa May’s hope is that the mud thrown at Jeremy Corbyn over the last two years will stick.

The Labour leadership has, after all, been subject to an unprecedented campaign of abuse since being elected.

The British establishment, shocked by a leader who resonates with the wider political movement, have been determined to crush a politician who doesn’t play by traditional Westminster rules.

But the Tories’ plan may not materialise as they hope. The rise of Jean-Luc Mélenchon in France during recent weeks has shown just how quickly things can change during election time.

The British electorate have an opportunity to oust the Tories from power.

In 2015, David Cameron, opposed by Ed Miliband’s weak and timid Labour Party who refused to rule out opposition to austerity, was able to strengthen his majority.

Destructive

Seven years of destructive cuts and privatising public services have wrecked the living standards of millions.

While the wealthy have had huge tax cuts, thousands of people living with disabilities have been declared ‘fit for work’, and workers have fewer rights as the world of low-wage precarious work has swelled.

After all the damage that these right-wing policies have done, it is little surprise that the last two years have seen a surge of support for Jeremy Corbyn.

His leadership victories have resulted in no small part from the efforts of years of political campaigning on the streets.

The movements against war and nuclear weapons, and the campaigns against NHS privatisation and austerity have built the climate which led to today’s Labour Party leadership. Corbyn’s opposition to foreign wars and invasions is welcomed by many after almost sixteen years of the ‘war on terror’.

Obvious challenges lie ahead. The Labour Party is a vehicle to manage capitalism rather than overthrow it, and their strategy inevitably leads to compromise.

While the fight is on for gains in Westminster, the struggle will have to continue on the streets regardless of the outcome

Additionally, the party’s machinery remains very much in the hands of the right wing, who will at any opportunity continue to try to wrestle control back from the membership.

Relentless

The right wing of the Labour Party has waged a relentless campaign against Corbyn since his 2015 election.

There will be more internal battles ahead, and a strong show of support for Corbyn at this election is necessary to preserve the gains made and fight for a future of improved living standards for the majority in the UK.

This election is pitted as being about the nature of the Brexit that will take place. In reality, it is about much more as well.

The UK faces a number of crises – not unlike those faced in Ireland – which are putting basic needs such as housing, healthcare and education increasingly out of reach for many.

If the Labour Party are defeated, and Theresa May holds on to power, it may signal the end of what is left of UK public services and the welfare state.

Labour has a programme to improve public services, which may seem radical in today’s political climate but would have been at the centre of British politics a few decades ago.

There is much at stake in this election, and Corbyn’s Labour campaigns for those who wish to fight to improve standards of living for the majority in Britain.

Socialist groups all over Britain are uniting behind Corbyn and arguing for a strong Labour vote.

The ideological battle that will take place during this election is of huge importance in the struggle for socialism in Europe.

If left-wing arguments win in this election, this will have a huge impact internationally.