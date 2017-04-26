Repeal the 8th SEPARATE CHURCH AND STATE

Separation of church and state is a basic democratic principle. It derives from Thomas Jefferson and the American Constitution and is practised in many countries as diverse as France, India and Singapore.

What it means is that every citizen has the right to believe in and practice the religion of their choice without any discrimination.

This includes the right to places of worship – churches, mosques, temples etc – at their own expense. But no religion has a privileged position in the State and none has the right to control education or health care i.e. run schools and hospitals.

Clearly this also means the State and the Government assuming its responsibility to provide proper education and health care, and housing etc for its people- a responsibility successive establishment governments have repeatedly failed to do.

Separation of church and state also involves Repealing the 8th Amendment which wrongly inserts a principle regarding women’s health care in the constitution on the basis of one church’s teachings and imposes it on everyone.

The Citizens’ Assembly [see article p. 3] has reflected the change that has taken place in Ireland, among the young but not only among the young.

Many older people who suffered in silence are now able to speak out. Now we urgently need a referendum on the 8th Amendment. The time for delay and prevarication is over – now is the time for change.

If it takes more people power on the streets to force the hands of our backward and recalcitrant establishment THEN SO BE IT.